UBA takes over Disco

The United Bank for Africa Plc has taken over the majority stake in the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company and has received the endorsement of the Federal Government, the Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, announced on Wednesday.

Aliyu said the Deposit Money Bank had to take over the power firm due to the inability of the AEDC’s major investor (Kann Consortium) to effectively service the loans obtained from UBA when it acquired the Disco in 2013.

UBA had acted as the mandated lead arranger, underwriting $122m (about N20bn then) for Kann Consortium’s acquisition of the AEDC.

Providing explanations on Wednesday on what led to the recent changes in the ownership structure and management at the AEDC, the power minister in a statement he signed said the takeover of the Disco by the bank had to happen.

He said, “The AEDC has, of recent, been facing significant operational challenges arising from a dispute between the core investors (KANN Consortium) as owners of 60 per cent equity in the AEDC and UBA as lenders for the acquisition for the majority shareholding in the public utility.

“The situation has currently deteriorated due to lack of access to intervention finances leading to a point whereby legitimate entitlements of the staff are being owed thus leading to service disruptions on December 6, 2021 within its franchise area.

“The Federal Ministry of Power has since taken the initiative to engage organised labour and electricity service has since been restored in the Federal Capital Territory and the states served by the AEDC.”