5G Networks: NCC Conducts Successful 3.5 GHz Spectrum Mock Auction

Ahead of the main auction slated for next Monday in line with its Information Memorandum (IM), the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) says it has successfully carried out a mock session for the 3.5 Gigahertz (GHz) Spectrum auction for the deployment of the Fifth Generation (5G) networks in the West African country.

The Commission stated that the simulated auction, which held Friday, December 10, 2021, at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja, FCT, was preparatory to the main auction scheduled to take place Monday, December 13, 2021, at same venue.

According to NCC, the mock auction was witnessed by Prof. Adeolu Akande, Chairman of Board of Commissioners; Prof. Umar Garba Danbatta; Executive Vice-Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (EVC/CEO) of the Commission; Ubale Maska, Executive Commissioner, Technical Services; and Barr. Adeleke Adewolu, Executive Commissioner, Stakeholder Management.

Others, who witnessed the mock auction include representatives from the bidding companies, senior management staff from relevant departments of the Commission, technical consultants, software consultants, legal consultants and other external observers, the Commission stated.