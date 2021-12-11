Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Ex-House of Reps member beats husband to pulp

Ex-House of Reps member beats husband to pulp

Younews Ng December 11, 2021 Celebrity, Crime, Events, Investigation, News, Trending Leave a comment 46 Views

A former House of Reps member who represented Jechira Federal Constituency in Benue State between 2003 and 2007, Hon. Sharon Aondona Dabo, is alleged to have beaten her husband to a pulp, Wednesday evening, leaving him with severe injuries.

This incident is coming few days after the husband, Mr David Fiase Aondona, made a post on Facebook alleging threa’t to his life while asking the public to hold his wife responsible should anything happen to him. Mr Fiase had accused the wife of trying to kill him with domestic violence.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

Davido Splashes ₦2 Million Cash On K1 At Eniola Badmus’ 20 Years On Stage.

Ace Nigerian singer, David Adeleke also known as Davido storms actress, Eniola Badmus’ 20th year ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.