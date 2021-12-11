Lady Lawyer says Fani-Kayode not impotent ..he’s lion in bed, I know the feeling”

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng December 11, 2021 Celebrity, Investigation, News, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 45 Views

A Lawyer, socialite and popular model in Lagos, Linda Ibieme Oghogho, has countered the argument of Precious Chikwendu, a model and former wife of Femi Fani-Kayode, that the former Minister of Aviation lacks capacity in bed.

The lawyer reacted to claims by Chikwendu that Fani-Kayode never had sex with her for six years via her Twitter handle.

Oghogho, who did not state if she has had sex with Fani-Kayode, tweeted: “Forget what that Precious is saying, FFK na horse power raised to power 6.

“He is strong and insatiable.

“That is why so many women he has been with are obsessed with him.

“They just can’t stop talking about him.

“I know the feeling.

“The man is like a stallion.

“I swear.”

