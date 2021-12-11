Motorists beware : Fake Traffic Officers on Ado Ota LG Roads

There are indications of Wrongful Arrest of Motorists in recent times.

The shady activities of ILERI OLUWA TRAFFIC MANAGEMENT LIMITED a consultant on violation of traffic laws, one way and illegal parking has come to the notice of the authority of ADO-ODO/ OTA LOCAL GOVERNMENT.

The council under the leadership of Hon. Sheriff Adewale Musa has received a lot of complaints against the above mentioned consultant upon which he has been severally warned not to go against the contract signed with the Council.

Moreover, the contract between the above mentioned outfit has expired in the month of October 2021.

The outfit has been found to have been arresting motorist through illegal operations not authorized by the Council.

Anyone carrying out activities involving arrest and finning of motorist is not acting on the order of ADO-ODO / OTA LOCAL GOVERNMENT.

Hence, members of the public are advised to alert the authority of the Council or security operatives whenever anyone claims to be acting as an agent of ADO ODO/ OTA LOCAL GOVERNMENT on traffic related offences.

Members of the public are advised to be traffic compliant so as to make ADO ODO/ OTA LOCAL GOVERNMENT a better place.