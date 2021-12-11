Pastor rapes pregnant lady with trick of anointing oil..see how

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested a popular broadcaster and pastor of Celestial Church of Christ (CCC), Gbenga Filani for allegedly raping a five months pregnant lady inside the church premises.

Police sources said the suspect was arrested after the 19-year old lady identified as ‘Bukola’ was allegedly raped when she came for deliverance at the church of the pastor.

Narrating her ordeal to reporters at the Police headquarters in Akure, the state capital, the victim, who was accompanied by her mother, said the popular pastor used ‘anointing’ oil to rub her private parts before he dipped his manhood into her after a church service on Wednesday.

She said the radio presenter, who is also a pastor of the church, inserted his middle finger on her private parts several times especially when she was being prayed for in the church premises.

Her words: “In the morning, I went to the hospital to register. We usually have a programme every Wednesday. On that faithful day, I went to church but unfortunately, they have ended the service.

“He collected the list I brought from the hospital. He said the items in the list given to me were too much, he later said I should go and make a photocopy which I did. After I have done it, he said I should take it to the altar, he said he will pray on the list. While sitting down, he started pressing my stomach, he asked me how many months is my pregnancy? I said it is five months.

“He said that he is going to do some spiritual work for me before my delivery. He later stood up and entered a room, he called me to enter a room inside the church. He asked me to lie down which I did, he also said I should remove my clothes. I did all the things he asked my to do.

“He dipped his middle finger with oil into my private part. He said my baby is vertical instead of being horizontal. He said he would put oil in my private part and would help me insert it with his private part so that the oil would get into the baby.

“He rubbed oil on his private part and asked me to open my legs. He then had sex with me. He said he was not suppose to do it but helped me because my husband was not around.

“It was after he had sex with me that I came into my right senses. He said I should swear that I should not tell anyone including my mother. He said I will die if I told anybody.

“He did not put on his garment when we had the sex. When he was having sex with me, he gave me one small cross that I should put on my navel. He also gave me table water and poured perfume inside, he also asked me to drink a little out of the water and prayed for me. That I should be using it and that the baby will turn to normal position within three days.”