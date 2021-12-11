Touching story of the only child of her parents killed by truck in Ojodu, Lagos

The death of their only child, Adedoyin Adebayo is all together painful and pathetic.

Adedoyin, an SS2 pupil of Babs Fafunwa Millenium Secondary School (formerly known as Ojodu Grammar School) was going home around 2pm after closing from the school when a hit-and-run truck loaded with soap crushed her and about 14 other pupils.

The truck driver was eventually arrested while his vehicle was burnt by angry youths who also vandalised about 10 trucks on the road.

The police confirmed that two schoolchildren, 15-year-old Adedoyin, and a JSS 3 pupil, 14-year-old Israel Akpolebi, died, while others, who suffered varying degrees of injury, were admitted to different hospitals.

46-year-old Adeyemi explained that Adedoyin’s death destabilised him and his wife.

He said, “She was the apple of our eyes; she was our only child. Till now, her mother is still unstable. I am a cab driver. In the afternoon of that day, the vehicle was faulty and I called the owner to inform him. As I was driving home, I saw some of her schoolmates waving at me and shouting ‘Adedoyin.’ They said she was hit by a truck.