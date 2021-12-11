Toyota Recalls 227,490 Camry Cars Over Defective Brake

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Toyota Motor Engineering and Manufacturing is recalling 227,490 model year 2018-2019 Camry vehicles.

The automobile manufacturer said the vane cap inside the vacuum pump may break, causing the pump to fail.

The company noted this could result in a sudden loss of braking assist, and a sudden loss of braking assist, the firm said, can increase the risk of a crash, agency report stated.

In connection with what to do in rectifying the error, Toyota said that auto dealers would repair or replace the vacuum pump, as necessary, free of charge.

Owner notification letters are expected to be mailed December 16, 2021.

Affected vehicle owners may contact Toyota Customer Service on (800) 331-4331.

