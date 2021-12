The late Soun of Ogbomoso, Oba Jimoh Oyewunmi, Ajagungbade III, has been buried.

He was buried according to Islamic rites in the palace.

It was gathered that the monarch died early Sunday morning at the age of 95 after spending 47 years on the throne.

He ascended the throne on October 24, 1973. He was born on May 27, 1926, in Ogbomoso to Oba Bello Afolabi Oyewumi Ajagungbade II and Ayaba Seliat Olatundun Oyewumi.