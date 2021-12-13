Globacom gives out 10 cars this month; lists how customers can win

Globacom, the telecommunications service provider on Sunday announced that it would be giving out 10 brand new cars before the end of 2021 at the ongoing Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion.

In a statement released in Lagos Globacom disclosed that the cars would be given out at prize presentation events in Lagos, Ibadan, Benin, Abuja, Jos, Kaduna, Warri, Onitsha and Uyo.

Globacom had earlier launched the event in Lagos with about 203 prizes won as announced by the company’s official Mr Abdulrazaq Ande .

‘’As excitement continues to build up across the country over the ongoing Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promotion. Hundreds of Glo subscribers are also billed to receive television sets, refrigerators and generators at the events.

‘’Globacom has already conducted four prize-presentation ceremonies in Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan and Port Harcourt with the winners going home with amazing prizes.

‘’It said that the first car winner also received his car at the Port Harcourt event on Thursday.

“With the 10 brand new cars we will be rolling out over the next two weeks, we are again changing the paradigm by offering more value to our esteemed customers and ensuring unlimited joy in many more homes during and beyond the yuletide season,” Globacom said.

The statement said to participate in the Glo Joy Unlimited Extravaganza promo, all new or existing Glo subscribers needed to do was to dial *611#, recharge N500 in a week (Monday to Sunday) and qualify for the weekly draws.

It said that also a total recharge of N2,000 in a calendar month qualifies the customer for the monthly draws to win any of the car prizes.

According to the statement, there are also over 5,000 freebies to be won on a daily basis as all recharge amounts, physical, electronic, special 4x, 5x, etc are applicable.

‘’The more the recharges made, the more entries a subscriber gets, and consequently the greater the chance to win these amazing prizes,” Globacom concluded.

Globacom had said that the promotion was to appreciate its subscribers this yuletide.