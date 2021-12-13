Village Headmaster: Olowu Of Owo, Dosunmu Is Dead

Adegboyega Dosunmu Amororo II (CON) one of the Producers of popular TV series Village Headmaster in the 80s is dead.

He died in Abeokuta yesterday.

He is also the traditional ruler of Owu kingdom in Ogun State, Nigeria with the appellations of Olowu of Owu Kingdom.

He succeeded Oba Olawale Adisa Odeleye, Lagbedu 1 who died on June 2003 at the age of 65 years.

Originally a radio drama series, the programme was Nigeria’s longest-running television soap opera showed on the NTA from 1968 to 1988, and starred Ted Muroko (now late) as the original headmaster. The television series was developed by Nigerian Broadcasting Corporation, and is considered one of the early successes of television drama in the country.

The sitcom made a come back on television in 2006 in what turned out to be a major unsustainable challenge.