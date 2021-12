Singer, Davido has provided his fans and friends an update on the N250m donation to charity last month.

In the update, Davido said, 1,234 responses came in with 852 of the orphanages having no names while 382 had names. According to the singer, verification is ongoing.

He had emphasized that it is a systematic approach to helping the needy!

The whole idea is to ensure these funds gets to the targeted Orphans, and not diverted wrongly.