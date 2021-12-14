Fears about 5G removed, the advantages

The 5G trial was critically reviewed by stakeholders with a view to understanding its health and security implications.

“The review showed that that 5G is safe for deployment in Nigeria and will not compromise our security as a country

The World Health Organisation (WHO) and the International Telecommunications Union (ITU), organs of the United Nations, have confirmed that the deployment will not cause any adverse health effects and are safe,”

By 2022, Nigeria would have the largest Fifth Generation (5G) coverage in Africa.

5G would solve some of the security challenges in the country, since the technology provides real time services and platforms.

There are social and economic benefits that come along with it.

“It will serve as a catalyst for the successful implementation of our National Digital Economy Development and Strategy (NDEPS) for a digital Nigeria,”

It would enable investment, innovation and competition in the development of 5G services for the benefit of consumers and businesses.