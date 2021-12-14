Mafab and MTN win Nigeria 5G licences !.History replayed ?

In a dramatic fashion, a telecom under dog, MAFAB Communications, emerged from nowhere, Monday, to become one of the winners of 3.5GHz Spectrum licenses.

The licenses are necessary to deploy 5G services in Nigeria.

The other winner is MTN Nigeria.

The third bidder, Airtel Nigeria, dropped out at $270m.

The final bidding price was at $275,904,886.25 per winner.

MTN Nigeria was the highest bidder with additional $15,900,000 million to get Lot 1, while MAFAB Communications added $11,120,000 million to get Lot 2.

The auction was keenly contested with the three bidders participating actively till the 11th round.

The bid opened with $199, 374m, from the reserved bid of $197.4m

The first round of the auction started at a price of $199, 347,256, second round closed at $201,367,740 million, the third at $204,388,256, the fourth at $209,497,962.50, the fifth at $215,782,901.38, the sixth at $224,414,217.43, seven round at $231, 146,643.96, eight round, $240.392,509.71, round nine at $251,210,176.65, round ten at $263,017,050.77 million, round eleven closed at $275,904,886.25 million.

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Alhaji Ibrahim Pantami while flagged off the Spectrum auction in Abuja at around 11.00 am .

The auction started after a brief ceremony where the Minister of Communication and Digital Economy, Professor Isa Ibrahim Pantami , Chairman of the Nigerian Communications Commission ( NCC) board of directors, Professor Adeolu Akande and Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Professor Umar Danbatta addressed the participants and observers on the imperative of the spectrum auction.

It was more like Deja Vu feeling, with history repeating itself.

In January 2001, it was at same Hilton Hotel in Abuja that NCC auctioned Digital Mobile Licence at $285 million apiece to MTN, Econet (now Airtel).

CIL, which lost its slot was later to be reimagined as Glo in 2003.

Today, over 20 years after, MTN Nigeria, Airtel Nigeria and Mafab Communications Limited, a new entrant, are set to bid for two licences that’ll enable winners launch 5G in the country by next year.

Refreshingly deja Vu, as Mafab wins one of the two slots available.