A peep into Mafab, winner of 5G licence that rises from ‘Nowhere’ to beat giants

Faint signs of permutations demolition and emergence of underdog began to appear days ahead of the last week mock auction.

Industry stakeholders and insightful tech communicators, like Shina Badru saw it coming.. Mafab name had been popping up.

And now, it has reach the zenith. Not entirely from nowhere.. It has been in existence, operating smoothly, like surdust fire burning within, then at its own due time, the ball of fire bust out. Unstoppable !

So where is Mafab coming from ? YOU NEWS make bold to tell you that Mafab has pedigree:

On Monday, Mafab Communications Limited challenged MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria in an auction by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the licence of fifth-generation (5G) networks.

Mafab emerged as the second winner of the 5G licence at the assignment stage.

Mafab Communications was incorporated on the 8th of July, 2020, and licensed by the NCC to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.

The company operates under three licenses, including interconnecting exchange, international data access, and value-added services, providing cloud hosting or co-location services.

Mafab is one of the technological subsidiaries of Althani Group, a business conglomerate chaired by Musbahu Muhammad Bashir, a business tycoon.

According to details on its website, “Althani group of companies is a corporate group of companies in Nigeria with a collection of subsidiary businesses.

“The group consists of a variety of companies with diverse objectives, cutting across several sectors including oil and gas, housing, construction, aviation, amongst others.”

The group’s subsidiaries include Eman Homes and Estate, Althani Investment, Salam Takaful Insurance, Malband Communications Limited, Holborn Oil and Gas international, Althani Oil and Gas Limited, Althani Shelters Limited, Pelican Air Services Limited, Cryogenic Industries Limited, Clearview Apartments, and Mafab Communications.