Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » APC zones presidential ticket to South!

APC zones presidential ticket to South!

Younews Ng December 15, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 47 Views

The Chairman, APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, His Excellency. Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Yobe State has announced the Party zoning arrangement ahead of 2023 general elections.

Governor Buni who chaired the National Working Committee – NWC presented the zoning of the 2023 Presidential ticket, the Leadership of the National Assembly and the Leadership of the Party as follows:

President – (South)
Vice President – (North)
Senate President – (South)
Deputy Senate President – (North)
House of Reps Speaker – (North)
House of Reps Deputy Speaker – (South).

APC National Working Committee zoning:

National Chairman – (North)
National Secretary – (South)
National Treasurer – (South)
Financial Secretary – (North)
Legal Officer – (North)
Welfare Officer – (South)
Auditor – (North)
National Youth Leader – (South)
National Woman Leader – (South)
Publicity Secretary – (South)
Persons With Disability PWD Leader – (South).

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

ETO’O sends latecomers home !

Newly elected President of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto’O has assumed duties with a hardliner’s approach. Reports ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.