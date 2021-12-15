ETO’O sends latecomers home !

Newly elected President of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto’O has assumed duties with a hardliner’s approach.

Reports say, he arrived office on Tuesday by 7am and asked all workers who arrived office by 8am to return home.

It is not clear what the fate of the latecomers will be but it is speculated that they may go on indefinite suspension.

Eto’O was very busy throughout Monday meeting with relevant authorities and agencies to discuss the way forward for Camerounian football especially in the face of the forthcoming AFCON.

Perhaps he noticed on Monday that the workers were lackadaisical in their attitudes and approaches to work hence he put his feet on the ground on Tuesday.

Eto’O had told whoever cared to listen when he assumed duties that it’s not going to be business as usual.

Perhaps this informed his decision to send the latecomers home on Tuesday.

•PHOTOS : Main picture was Eto’O arriving office by 7am on Tuesday. The second picture was him and a few FECAFOOT senior staff in his office on Tuesday.