Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Northern Alliance endorses Tinubu for 2023

Northern Alliance endorses Tinubu for 2023

Younews Ng December 15, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics Leave a comment 40 Views

Endorsing Tinubu for 2023, the leader of the Northern Alliance Committee, Amb Lawal Munir, said the meeting resolved to work for the actualisation of the ambition of the APC National Leader to the next level.

Munir, who said they had a fruitful meeting with Tinubu, disclosed that the committee resolved to support him come 2023 due to his superlative qualities.

He added, “The meeting ended very well. We are working for him. We are working for him because we know he will win the election when the time comes.”s.

