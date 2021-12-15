Opinion : Between FAMILIOCRACY & DEMOCRACY

Recently, Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu appointed his son, Babajide Akeredolu as Director General of Ondo State Performance and Project Implementation Monitoring Unit (PPIMU).

This development has set tongue wagging as many speak for and against the appointment.

Why must a governor appoint his son into such esteem office? Asks critics.

If his son is eminently qualified for the job, why not especially if he can do it? Queries those in support of the appointment.

Methinks, nothing is wrong with this appointment if Babajide is truly qualified for the job and may have shown qualities to lead.

I belong to the school of thought that argued that if 11 footballers who are siblings can win us the World Cup, please call them up to the Super Eagles.

Sadly, our politicians today have destroyed the country…so much so that no one trust their appointees who are mere stooges and bootlickers.

When persons or political office holders with fake academic certificates and results are occupying top offices of power how can anyone trust their appointees.

I hope that’s not the case with Akeredolu and his son. We must look beyond parochial, myopic and mundane sentiments when issues like this crops up. We mustn’t allow the sorry-state of our politics and the malady displayed by politicians of our clime to be loud our fair sense of judgement.

In America, George Washington Bush (Snr.) was President and two of his sons were governors. One of his governor sons later became President too.

Ironically, what we have in our clime is FAMILIOCRACY. A situation whereby a governor appoints his daughter as a DG, his sister a Commissioner and his son in-law a state lawmaker…yet all fail to perform including the selfish governor.

President Obiang Nguema Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea appointed his son, Teodoro Nguema, as the country’s vice president. Another of his sons, Gabriel Obiang Lima, is the minister for mines and hydrocarbons.

@ Desmond Ekwueme