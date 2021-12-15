Tinubu, a powerful investor in MAFAB, the Telecom with 5G licence

Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a chieftain of APC All Progressive Congress is a powerful investor in MAFAB.

Tinubu, a current national leader of the ruling party is said to be pocket deep, with wide solid connections.

The two winners gave till February to pay… There are indications that the company will meet up.

On Monday, Mafab Communications Limited challenged MTN Nigeria and Airtel Nigeria in an auction by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the licence of fifth-generation (5G) networks.

Mafab emerged as the second winner of the 5G licence at the assignment stage.

Mafab Communications was incorporated on the 8th of July, 2020, and licensed by the NCC to provide and operate Local Interconnect and International carrier services.

The company operates under three licenses, including interconnecting exchange, international data access, and value-added services, providing cloud hosting or co-location services.

Mafab is one of the technological subsidiaries of Althani Group, a business conglomerate chaired by Musbahu Muhammad Bashir, a business tycoon.