Tinubu says he is under pressure to run for presidency in 2023

All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu, says he will not reject calls to contest for the Presidency in 2023.

Tinubu stated this in Abuja on Tuesday after a meeting with members of the Northern Alliance Committee.

While refusing to officially declare his ambition, he said political consultations were ongoing.

Several groups including the Tinubu Support Group and the South-West Agenda known as SWAGA, have set up campaign offices across the country, pressuring the former Lagos State governor to run for office.

On whether he would ignore calls for him to contest, Tinubu said, “I’m not going to turn them down but I am still consulting, particularly brainstorming with my friends and I will find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians.”

The APC leader, however, said all hands must be on deck to assist the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), by ensuring that he is not distracted.

“The President is still in office, I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today. So we will consult and make our programme known to the people later and the intention is clear. So you keep guessing.”