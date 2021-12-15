Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » Tinubu says he is under pressure to run for presidency in 2023

Tinubu says he is under pressure to run for presidency in 2023

Younews Ng December 15, 2021 Celebrity, News, Politics, Press Release Leave a comment 43 Views

All Progressives Congress stalwart, Bola Tinubu, says he will not reject calls to contest for the Presidency in 2023.

Tinubu stated this in Abuja on Tuesday after a meeting with members of the Northern Alliance Committee.

While refusing to officially declare his ambition, he said political consultations were ongoing.

Several groups including the Tinubu Support Group and the South-West Agenda known as SWAGA, have set up campaign offices across the country, pressuring the former Lagos State governor to run for office.

On whether he would ignore calls for him to contest, Tinubu said, “I’m not going to turn them down but I am still consulting, particularly brainstorming with my friends and I will find a date to come out openly and tell Nigerians.”

The APC leader, however, said all hands must be on deck to assist the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), by ensuring that he is not distracted.

“The President is still in office, I don’t want to distract him from all the challenges that he might face today. So we will consult and make our programme known to the people later and the intention is clear. So you keep guessing.”

Tags

About Younews Ng

Check Also

ETO’O sends latecomers home !

Newly elected President of FECAFOOT, Samuel Eto’O has assumed duties with a hardliner’s approach. Reports ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by Younewsng
Copyright@younewsng.com 2013.