Who is behind MAFAB, the trending Telecom coy names on lips

Musbahu Muhammad Bashir serves as chairman on the board of his two companies — Althani Group of Companies and Cobalt International Services Limited, a pre-shipment inspection agent currently inspection agent for oil and gas exports in the country.

The business magnate is also a director at Bento Drill Nigeria Limited, Offshore Technologies International Limited, and Resource Capital Group.

At Jaiz bank, a Nigerian bank operating under Islamic banking principles and a non-interest bank, Bashir also serves as a member, board of directors.

He is the chairman, board of directors of Salam Takaful Insurance, a subsidiary of Althani group of companies, headquartered in Kano State.

The insurance firm was incorporated in 2016 — operating both family and general Takaful Insurance as well as retail Takaful line of business with a wide range of products.

Takaful is a sharia law-compliant insurance structure in which members agree to provide insurance for one another by contributing to a pool of funds that are used to recompense participants who suffer a loss.

Bashir worked with Hammad Development Facilities in 1987 and Jadai Diversified Services in 1989.

Bashir has vast experience of more than twenty years in general management, leadership, and engineering, according to details on the company’s website.

He has attained several certifications from high-profile institutions, including American University, London, and Harvard Business School, USA.

In a post, the Althani Group describes Bashir as undoubtedly a hardworking, resilient, and effective businessman with a strong personality.