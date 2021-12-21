Buhari opposes direct primaries, returns bill to NASS

President Muhammadu Buhari , has asked the National Assembly to remove the clause that has to do with direct primaries from the Electoral Act Amendment Bill.

A source who was privy to the content of the letter said the President refused assent because political parties had their various constitutions that stipulated mode of primaries that should be adopted.

According to the source, the President argued that it would be unconstitutional to force parties to adopt direct primaries.

He also said small parties will be marginalised.

“With these reasons, the President has returned the bill to the National Assembly, asking the lawmakers to look at the clause that has to do with direct primaries by political parties, work on it and return the document for assent because it will compound insecurity in the country,” the source added.