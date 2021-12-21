Kwankwaso immediate younger brother is dead, buried

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
The younger brother of former Kano State Governor, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Comrade Inuwa Musa, is dead.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Coordinator, Kwankwasiyya Media Centre Sanusi Bature Dawakin Tofa.

The statement reads “With the total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announce the passing away of Comrade Inuwa Musa Kwankwaso, the immediate younger brother to former Kano State Governor Sen. Engr. (Dr.) Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.”

He died at the age of 64 in the early hours of Monday 20th December, 2021 at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital after a protracted illness.

The deceased was a retired civil servant and an Agricultural Engineer that trained in Ibadan and United States.

He worked at a forestation Project in Kano for many years.

Inuwa is survived by a wife, two daughters – Barr. Nafisa Inuwa and Zainab Inuwa and many relatives.

He has been buried according to Islamic rites at his country family home in Kwankwaso village, Madobi Local Government area.

