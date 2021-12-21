Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
US passenger dies on arrival at Lagos Airport

December 21, 2021

A 75-year-old man (name withheld) has died at the Lagos Airport in Nigeria’s commercial capital.

The man arrived in the country on Monday via the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, aboard a flight operated by Delta Air from the United States of America.

Sources at the Lagos Airport told Channels Television that the man died shortly after the aircraft touched down and taxied to the finger for passengers to disembark and move into the airport terminal.

The airport sources said further that the deceased passenger was suspected to have suffered a prolonged underlining ailment before embarking on the flight.

The sources said the reactions of his family members who came to receive the corpse showed they suspected that he would be brought to the country dead.

His remains were said to have been deposited in a hospital morgue.

