Breaking: Union bank acquired !

Big. Strong. Reliable. How are the mighty falling!!!

Sold off ?, Yes

Titan Trust Bank

(TTB), one of the fastest-growing and customer-centric financial service providers in Nigeria, has acquired Union Bank of Nigeria Plc.

This followed an agreement by Union Global Partners Limited, Atlas Mara Limited, and other majority shareholders to divest 88.39 percent shareholding in Union Bank to Titan Trust Bank.

The board of Union Bank of Nigeria Plc in a notification to the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and the Securities Exchange Commission on Thursday, explained that the agreement, which is subject to regulatory approvals and other financial conditions, would upon completion transfer 89.39 percent of Union Bank’s issued share capital to Titan Trust Bank.

Commenting on the transaction, the Chairman, Union Bank, Mrs. Beatrice Hamza Bassey said: “On behalf of the Board, we congratulate all the parties involved in reaching this phase of the transaction and the Board looks forward to supporting the next steps to ensure seamless completion of the process following regulatory approvals.

“We are grateful to our current investors whose significant and consequential investments over the past nine years facilitated the transformation of Union Bank, one of Nigeria’s oldest and storied institutions.

Today, the bank is well-positioned with an innovative product offering, a growing customer base of over six million, and consistent year on year profitability.

“This is a solid foundation for our incoming investors to build on as we move into a new era for the bank.”

Established in 1917 and listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in 1971, Union Bank is a household name and one of Nigeria’s long-standing and most respected financial institutions. The Bank has a network of over 280 Sales and Service Centers across Nigeria. Union Bank is focused on Retail, Commercial and Corporate Banking businesses.