Ife palace suspect hijack of Queen’s Instagram page, says the marriage’s intact

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, still loves his queen, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the palace said on Thursday evening.

It said he was packaging a special gift for her, noting that separation is a two-way affair.

Palace spokesman, Chief Moses Olafare, said “Separation is a two-way affair.

“It is not something that is announced by one party.

“The announcement of separation is subject to an agreement by both parties, so, to that extent, the palace is not aware of such separation because we all went to bed last night having the king and queen being together.

“So, if by this morning, the queen went to her social media to write that she is no longer in marriage with Ooni, we will look into it to see whether or not the Instagram page truly belongs to her, and to know the reason behind it.

“But as of today, this moment, the palace is not aware of the separation.

“Marriage is a private affair. No matter how prominent the personalities involved, it is a private affair.

“We will dig deeper and know what happened but as I said, all of us just woke up to read about the separation on social media.

“Even by this time yesterday (Wednesday), Kabiyesi was still packaging a special gift for her.

“If you want to separate with someone, you cannot be packaging a gift for her.

“I am aware that Kabiyesi was putting special gifts for her for Christmas.

“If he is not in love with her, he cannot be doing that, only to wake up the following morning to hear from the public that she is no longer in the relationship.

“The Christmas gift has been delivered to her already.”

Prophetess Silekunola, in a statement posted on her verified Instagram handle @queen_silekunolanaomi_ogunwusi on Thursday morning, said she should no longer be addressed as the Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people.

She said: “Let it be known that this decision to move on did not come because his majesty is married to another queen.

When contacted, the Ooni’s Director of Media and Public Affairs, Moses Olafare told newsmen that “this is not the first time such rumours had been peddled. There was a time it was reported that she left the palace and the next thing, she gave birth.

So, the story is not true and it should not be taken seriously.”