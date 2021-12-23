About sixty (60) years of marriage, and still counting…
This is Iya Adodo, the first wife of the Alaafin of Oyo.
Mama is still in the palace of His Imperial Majesty.
She turned 83 years old today.
About sixty (60) years of marriage, and still counting…
This is Iya Adodo, the first wife of the Alaafin of Oyo.
Mama is still in the palace of His Imperial Majesty.
She turned 83 years old today.
Tags Meet of Alaafin of Oyo's 1st wife slideshow. news
A serving distribution company (DisCo) is obliged by the law to notify its customers in ...