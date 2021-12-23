Ooni of Ife still in shock as Queen Naomi serves him divorce notice on social media

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, first saw the divorce notice by his estranged wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, on social media !

According to the aide, Ooni slept with the mindset of rejoining the ongoing musical programme, ‘Memorable Moments With Music’, expected to end today.

The aide, who pleaded anonymity, said though there had been issues with Prophetess Naomi Silekunola and Ooni, the palace never expected such to lead to “a divorce that will first be heard on social media”.

He noted that many of Ooni’s aides believed that the misunderstanding between the monarch and his wife had been resolved before the notice surfaced online.

He said, “It was shocking to all of us. We slept very late yesterday trying to ensure that the grand finale of the ‘Memorable Moments With Music’ goes well today in Lagos.

“All of a sudden, we just saw the news that Olori has divorced Ooni. We couldn’t even tell him (Ooni) but he already saw the news first on social media and started receiving calls.

“He told one of the chiefs that he was surprised to see the divorce notice on social media. I am not sure he wants the queen to go.

“Even Moses (Olafare) – Ooni’s Chief Press Secretary – initially denied the news when journalists called him. He thought it was fake news. We sincerely thought the issues had been resolved. It’s painful.”

When asked if Ooni will still attend the music programme, he replied, “doubtful”.

On his part, Olafare said the palace is not aware of the divorce.

“The palace is not aware of the decision of Olori. Kabiyesi has not briefed me on the matter,” he said.