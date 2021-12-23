Tunde Lemo behind Titan Trust bank…how the deal was brokered

The chairman, Titan Trust Bank, Mr. Tunde Lemo, OFR: has said “The Board of Titan Trust Bank and our key stakeholders are delighted as this transaction marks a key step for Titan Trust in its strategic growth journey and propels the institution to the next level in the Nigerian banking sector.

“The deal represents a unique opportunity to combine Union Bank’s longstanding and leading banking franchise with TTB’s innovation-led model which promises to enhance the product and service offering for our combined valued customers.” He said.

On his part, Chief Executive Officer, Titan Trust Bank, Mr. Mudassir Amray said: “After completing over two years of operations with aggressive organic growth, we are excited to have an opportunity for a significant leap forward in market share. UBN’s widespread presence, state-of-the-art technology platform, quality staff, and strong brand loyalty fits well with our synchronized modular strategy. We look forward to delivering superior results for the benefit of our staff, customers, shareholders, and stakeholders.”

According to the statement, Rothschild & Cie acted as financial adviser and White & Case LLP and Banwo & Ighodalo acted as legal advisers respectively, to the selling shareholders of Union Bank, while Citigroup Global Markets Limited also acted as a financial adviser, Pricewaterhouse Coopers as due diligence partner, Norton Rose Fulbright LLP, Drew Law Practise and G. Elias & Co. acted as legal advisers respectively to TTB.

Mr. Tunde Lemo was the Deputy Governor of Operations and Director at The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and also served as its Deputy Governor of Financial Surveillance Sector. Prior to his appointment at the CBN, Tunde Lemo served as the Managing Director of Wema Bank Plc; and has been Chairman of Abuja Securities & Commodity Exchange Plc and a Non Executive Director of Africa Finance Corporation. He is a 1984 First Class Honours graduate of Accounting from the University of Nigeria Nsukka who became a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria in 1997.