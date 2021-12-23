Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
What about Titan Trust Bank ?

December 23, 2021

Titan trust bank takes over one of Nigerians oldest bank, Union bank.

Titan Trust Bank is one of the newest national commercial banks in Nigeria.

The lender commenced operation in October 2019 with a strong capital base and has demonstrated precision in the execution of its strategy by showing tremendous growth, even in difficult times.

In just two years of existence, the bank has grown to earn the confidence of the banking public, offering quality banking services at a cutting-edge technology that enables its customers to enjoy banking services through a wide range of channels.

Titan Trust Bank has received industry-wide recognition, having been named ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in Nigeria’ for 2022 (for the second year running) by the New York-based Global Finance Magazine World’s Best Trade Finance Providers Awards and ‘Best New Commercial Banking Brand’ and ‘Fastest Growing Digital Banking Brand’ for 2021.

