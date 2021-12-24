Actress Mo Bimpe Becomes Muslim As She Weds Actor Adedimeji Lateef

The actress used to be a devoted Christian but her marriage to the Muslim actor has made her convert to the religion .

With the Nikkah, Adebimpe takes an Islamic name, Rahmatullah.

The Nikkah ceremony took place in Lagos on Wednesday and was attended by several top entertainers including Mercy Aigbe and Mr Macaroni.

Others who turned up for the star-studded wedding include Adunni Ade, Jide Awobona, Tunde Kelani, Madam Saje, and Kemi Korede.

Lateef, who hails from Ogun state, started his acting career in 2007, after his graduation from the Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU).

The 35-year-old has featured in hundreds of top-notch Nollywood movies. He recently played the character of Ayinla Omowura, the late Apala music star, in ‘Ayinla’.

Adebimpe, on the other hand, is a 24-year-old indigene of Ekiti state.

She started acting in 2006 and has proven herself worthy in the execution of complex characters and roles.