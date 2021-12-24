Covid-19: Nigeria records highest single daily infection

Nigeria has recorded 4,035 new cases of the Covid-19 infections, its highest single daily tally since the outbreak of the virus in February 2020, according to the daily report of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Wednesday’s record of 4,035 infections from 15 states showed a 1,912 increase over the 2,123 infections recorded on Tuesday.

According to the NCDC figures, Lagos State, which remains the country’s epicentre of the infection, led the new infections table with 1,552 cases. It was followed by the Rivers state with 260 cases and Edo with 62 infections.

Others are: Akwa Ibom (42); Kaduna (39); Ekiti (38) and Oyo (38); Delta and Kano (31); Ogun State (30); Abia (26); Bauchi (15); Ondo (14); Enugu (9); Kwara (7) infections.

NCDC also announced that the country recorded two related deaths raising the mortality figure from 2,989 on Tuesday to 2,991 on Wednesday.

It stated also that Wednesday’s 4,035 infections took Nigeria’s tally to 231,413 out of which 211,853 persons were treated and discharged.

Nigeria has tested 3,751,696 samples since the virus was announced on February 27, 2020, it added.