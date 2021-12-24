FG Declares Three Days Public Holidays

The Federal Government has declared Monday 27th, Tuesday 28th December 2021; and Monday, 3rd January 2022 as public holidays to mark Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year’s Day celebrations respectively.

Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the Federal Government, felicitates with Christians and all Nigerians at home and in the Diaspora on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

This was contained in a statement on Wednesday signed by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Shuaib Belgore. It was titled, ‘FG declares Monday, 27th, Tuesday 28th, 2021 and Monday, January 3rd, 2022 public holidays’

The minister was quoted as saying, “We must emulate the life of Jesus Christ in His practice and teachings on Humility, Service, Compassion, Patience, Peace and Righteousness, that His birth signifies.

“This will be the best way to portray Christ and celebrate his birth.”

He stressed that peace and security are two critical conditions for economic development and prosperity and urged Christians and Nigerians to make the best use of this festive period to pray for the total eradication of insecurity bedevilling our dear nation