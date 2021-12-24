IBB roots for Osinbajo Presidency in 2023

Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Younews Ng December 24, 2021

Ahead of the 2023 polls, former Military President, Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd), has thrown his weight behind Vice-President Professor Yemi Osinbajo for the presidency, saying: “He (Osinbajo) is a good man.”

“I know the professor very well. He is a good man and we need a good man to run us in this country. Somebody you can learn from; somebody you share a common conviction with.”

“He has the passion for this great country. This is what we need for this country,” Babangida said when the Osinbajo Grassroots Organization (OGO) visited him at his uphill residence in Minna on Thursday.

Babangida also told the group led by Mr Ojo Folusho that Prof. Osinbajo “is a man who has conviction about this country, a man who believes in this country, a man who can communicate with the country and inspire people to achieve a greater goal for the country”, adding that such a person “is a worthy person that we should all support”.

