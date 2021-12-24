Opinion : Social Media commenters latching on Ooni stories,..but Queen ‘ll be back in the palace shortly

A lot has been said today about the post purportedly dropped by our Queen in Ile-Ife, Olori Silekunola Ogunwusi. Firstly, this rush to make comments by many reminds me of what happened to the Zazuu crooner, Portable, Pocolee and Kogbagidi. In 24 hours, the matter died and life is ongoing.

But seriously, many of us on social media are fond of latching on to stories you don’t know the Genesis of or an iota of the real story. Our Queen will be back in the palace shortly.

Many of you regale in the one negative you see surrounding the Reverred Ooni of Ife, H. I. M. Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, but you never see the dozens of positives he continues to do. Perhaps I should remind you of some

Oko arugbo has continued to cater for more than 5000 widows since he ascended through throne Baba Olomo wewe continues to pay the school fees of thousands of children in school Ooni has been assisting the the return home of many of our girls trapped in the middle East. Many have been supported to start businesses. Now, Kabiyesi has set aside 20million naira for a Netflix movie to tell the stories of this young girls Many keep forgetting that the Ooni has remained the most vocal voice in support of the Nigerian youths in all ramifications, speaking truth to power even on the #EndSars matter. The same Ooni that visited Brazil in 2018 and a month after he left, Yoruba language was approved as a national language by the country’s government. The same Ooni that has been supporting the growth of enterprise and buying many vehicles for many every year The Reverred King that has established peace in Yoruba land and continues to support the cultures and traditions and has relegated supremacy issues to the backbench He alone donated Covid equipment trucks to all the 36state governments last year 2020 during the pandemic. It cost over a billion Kabiyesi has been working with many to get our home made Covid drugs approved to save lives. Did you know that? The Palace in Ife is the most welcoming and accomodating Palace in the whole of west Africa and a beauty to behold.

There are so much to say about what the king is doing that falls on the positives that many of us don’t enjoy reading but wait for the negatives. It takes a great mind to discern these kinds of matters while troubled souls will regale in infinitessimal matters. So, tomorrow when you hear the Queen is in the Palace what will you say?

Let us appreciate our greatness, be patient for the little pains and smile on how and who God has made us. It is not raining yet….

@ Wale Williams