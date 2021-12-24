Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Home » Entertainment » Celebrity » The New Queen of Ile Ife ?

Younews Ng December 24, 2021 Celebrity, Events, Investigation, News, Press Release Leave a comment 102 Views

Some sources claim that Princess Ashley Afolashade Adegoke is the new queen after Ooni Adeyeye Ogunwusi’s heart .

She is called Olori Ashley and she is an entrepreneur and an accountant. The pretty queen runs a non-profit organization known as Ashley Adegoke Foundation.

She was based in London before relocating to Ile Ife.

Ashley isn’t a new entrant at the Ile Ife palace. She is not a new lover in Ooni’s life too.

She has always been in the handsome monarch’s life even before he married Olori Wuraola (who left after the palace and divorced the king) Mind you, Ashley took a part of Oba Adeyeye’s heart before Naomi Silekunola became his queen.

In fact, the Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Babatunde Ogunwusi – Ojaja II, who clocked 47 years old last week, would have married Ashley before Naomi but there was an impediment — Ashely is a single mum.

The palace is yet to confirm or deny the speculation

