Union Bank sold off excites CEO, Okonkwo

Union Bank sold off excites CEO, Okonkwo

Younews Ng December 24, 2021 Business, Celebrity, Investigation, Press Release, Trending Leave a comment 79 Views

Chief Executive Officer, Union Bank, Mr. Emeka Okonkwo noted: “This transaction marks a significant milestone in the journey of our 104-year old Bank. Whilst thanking our current investors for their unwavering commitment to the Bank over the years, we welcome our new core investor, TTB.

We recognize the strategic fit between the two institutions and expect that this deal will deliver the best outcome for our employees, customers, and stakeholders.

We look forward to collectively writing the next exciting chapter for Union Bank.

