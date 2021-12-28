Another tale from Ooni’s Palace about queen’s exit

The true story of the separation of Olori Naomi and her former Husband; Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja II, the Ooni of Ife, has been revealed.

It’s all about money and business transaction!

Ooni gave a site project to Naomi’s brother; Gbenro Ogunseyi. The project which was later withdrawn from him on the allegations of mismanagement of 1.2 Billion naira.

Gbenro severally led thugs to disrupt work at the site

Ooni asked Olori and her mother to caution Gbenro against his unruly behaviors

The Olori and her mother took side with Gbenro against Ooni

Ooni banished Gbenro and her mother from the palace

Olori Naomi insisted that she could not do without her mother and siblings at the palace

Olori refused to be at the palace for the Ooni’s 6th Coronation Anniversary on the excuse that she couldn’t be without her mother and brother

Ooni bought a car for the Olori few days ago which was delivered to her yesterday, same day she announced the so called separation

Ooni is only a victim of his flexibility and over simplicity!