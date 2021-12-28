Church angry over Police invasion to arrest Nwosu during service

It has been described as Desecration of St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama Obaire.

Most Rev Dr David O. C Onuoha

Archbishop, Anglican Province of Owerri.

Feast of St John the Apostle, on 27th December 2021 in as statement recount what happened :

“It was a black Sunday on December 26 2021 as armed men in uniform invaded St Peter’s Anglican Church Eziama Obaire in Nkwerre Local Government Area, Diocese of Orlu in Imo State and roundly desecrated God’s sanctuary.

The officiating priest had barely concluded the celebration and administration of the Holy Eucharist, ready for the end of year thanksgiving, when armed men stormed the church. The Nigerian Police latter explained that it was for the purpose of effecting an arrest.

Much as we are not concerned or interested in the reason for this invasion, which is unprecedented in the more than 160 years history of the church in this state,

we are gravely worried and disturbed that worshippers were greatly frightened, worried, confused and completely disorganized by the presence of heavily armed security operatives in the church service thereby disrupting the worship of God’s people.

That the police jumped inside the church in a gestapo style when the service was in full session is reprehensible, primitive, and highly condemnable.

We are at a great loss why the police decided to throw caution to the winds and completely ignore internationally acclaimed rules of engagement and civility in this matter. The sporadic gunshots outside the church building sent worshippers scampering in different directions, signaling an abrupt and chaotic end of the service.

While the church is in support of and have always been praying for the success of our security personnel in the daunting task and challenge of securing lives and property in our dear state and every effort at bringing the perpetrators/sponsors of this crime against humanity to book no matter how highly placed, we warn that such acts as the one in issue are capable of worsening the security challenges we are currently facing.

The Church will in the next few days engage the Nigerian Police in a dialogue to truly understand the reasons behind this dastardly act and how to avoid a repeat occurrence.

While this process is on, we urge all Christians to continue in prayers for God’s mercy on all of us and peace in our land.