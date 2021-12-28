Desmond Tutu’s inspiring life and times

Archbishop Emeritus, Desmond Tutu, 90, died on Sunday, December 26, 2021.

He was an iconic teacher, human rights activist, leader of thought, scholar and philanthropist,

His death may have further create a void in a world in dire need of wisdom, integrity, courage and sound reasoning, which were qualities that the Nobel Peace Prize Winner, 1984, typified and exemplified in words and actions.

As a South African, global citizen and renowned world leader, the President affirms that the historic role Archbishop Tutu played in the fight against apartheid, enduring

physical assaults, jail terms and prolonged exile, took him beyond the pulpit to global, political relevance, and his position, under President Nelson Mandela, in heading the Truth and Reconciliation Commission provided healing and direction for his country and the world.

Leah Tutu survive the spouse of the spiritual leader and lifelong partner in the struggle against injustice, corruption and inequality.

The Tutu family, board and staff of Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation, Elders and Nobel Laureate Group, are taking solace in the voice of the scholar and teacher, his published works, and inspirational quotes will resonate through generations, bringing more light and clarity to religious diversity, democracy and good governance.

Archbishop Tutu’s life and times sent an unforgettable message on love and forgiveness.

Tutu resigned as a teacher in 1957, protesting government restrictions on education for black children.

He was ordained as an Anglican priest in 1961, and in 1975 he became the first black appointed Anglican dean of St. Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg. He won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984. President Barack Obama awarded him the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.

Tutu – known by some as “the Arch” – was a fervent fighter and activist for human rights of all kinds.

“Hope is being able to see that there is light despite all the darkness.”

To quote him.