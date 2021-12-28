P-Square officially apologize to fans, kneel down on stage

The music group P-Square has officially apologized to it’s teeming fans after the celebrated reconciliation cum comeback.

Recall that the group recently stormed Sierra Leone where they had their first concert since the reconciliation…and they shutdown Free Town

Recently the twin brothers went on their knees in a live concert to beg fans over the four years breakup.

This could be their Christmas gift to fans as they prepare to take all by storm in the New Year.

Sure the best of the group is about to emerge as fans expectation hits the sky.

Best wishes guys!!!