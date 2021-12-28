Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
P-Square officially apologize to fans, kneel down on stage

Younews Ng December 28, 2021 Celebrity, Entertainment, News, Trending Leave a comment 87 Views

The music group P-Square has officially apologized to it’s teeming fans after the celebrated reconciliation cum comeback.

Recall that the group recently stormed Sierra Leone where they had their first concert since the reconciliation…and they shutdown Free Town

Recently the twin brothers went on their knees in a live concert to beg fans over the four years breakup.

This could be their Christmas gift to fans as they prepare to take all by storm in the New Year.

Sure the best of the group is about to emerge as fans expectation hits the sky.

Best wishes guys!!!

