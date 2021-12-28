Uche Nwosu arrested, not kidnapped – Police

In a reaction Police has officially claimed that it was an arrest bit a kidnap as touted by many.

“This is to inform the general public that Chief Uche Nwosu was not kidnapped but was arrested by the police and Imo state police command is aware of the arrest and presently he is in police custody.

This is to refute the earlier news that has being making rounds on social media that he was kidnapped by unknown persons / gunmen.

The Commissioner of Police while using this medium to assure imolites of the command’s commitment in ensuring the safety of Life and prosperity this yuletide seasons , adviced the general public to always shun fake news .