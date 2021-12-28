Probing Questions raised about Titan Trust Bank’s acquisition of Union Bank

A concerned former Union bank staff writes:

FGN injected N300bn to stabilize/recapitalize Union Bank. Federal Ministry of Finance and CBN can confirm this position.

A further N239bn was deployed into the Bank by AMCON to buy off toxic assets in the Bank’s books

How then did FGN end up with 21% of the Bank while Union Global Partners (foreign investment vehicle) walked away with a 64% stake when it only invested N78bn ($500m @ N155/US$ in 2011)?

The Bank has now been sold for a fraction of the sunk amount.

Is NASS aware of these issues?

Tunde Lemo was a Deputy Governor of CBN during the transaction period. By corporate governance provisions, is he allowed to be associated with the acquisition of this same intervened Bank as a beneficiary?

Union Bank was a group comprising of seven companies in 2011 but now reduced to one commercial entity without recourse to FGN. What happened to all the subsidiaries and/or other assets?

Who acquired what asset and under what terms/approvals?

Faruk Gumel is the current Chairman of NSIA, a state establishment and at the same time a Group Executive Director with TGI, the major shareholder in Titan Bank, the new owners in Union Bank. Does this transaction qualify as arms length as defined by Nigeria corporate governance provision?

Perhaps the President and Commander in Chief, as well as leadership of NASS, should ask these questions and more. CBN, AMCON, Federal Ministry of Finance, and erstwhile Managing Director of Union Bank, Mr Emeka Emuwa, should provide the answers…