What about Olabisi Onabanjo of Ogun State University ? ?

You’ve probably heard of Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago-Iwoye in Ogun State. It was founded on July 7, 1982 as Ogun State University and was renamed Olabisi Onabanjo University on May 29, 2001, in honour of Chief Dr. Olabisi Onabanjo – a handsome and delectable journalist who became the first civilian Governor of Ogun State, from October 1979 to December 1983, during the Second Republic.

Born on February 12, 1927. He attended Baptist Academy, Lagos, 1934-45, and later Regent Street Polytechnic (now Central London Polytechnic), London, 1950-51.He edited the Nigerian Citizen, the Daily Service and the Daily Express in the 1950s before becoming the Editor of the Radio Times of Nigeria between 1955 to ,1956 and later Deputy Editor-in-Chief, Nigerian Broadcasting Service (now Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria), 1957-1959.

He also served as the Director, Western Nigerian Television and Broadcasting Service between 1959 to 1961. In 1977 he was elected Chairman of Ijebu Ode Local Government Area. Two years he became the first civilian Governor of Ogun State under the platform of Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in 1979.

After the 1983 military coup that installed one General Muhammadu Buhari as head of state. Chief Onabanjo was sent to prison on corruption charges. The General Omu’s panel sentenced Onabanjo to 22 years imprisonment.

After his release, he returned to journalism, publishing his “Aiyekooto”column in the Nigerian Tribune from 1987 to 1989.

Olóyè Victor Olabisi Onabanjo died on April 14, 1990.