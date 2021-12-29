NFF appoint Jose Paseiro as Eagles’ Coach, Revert Eguavoen to Tech Director

The Nigeria Football Federation has appointed Jose Paseiro as the new Super Eagles manager.

The Executive Committee of the NFF stated this in a communique made available on Wednesday to the media.

The communique said: “After careful consideration of a memo presented by Chairman of the Technical and Development Sub-Committee, the Executive Committee endorsed a proposal for the appointment of Mr Jose Peseiro as the new Head Coach of the Super Eagles, following the end to the relationship with Mr Gernot Rohr.

“However, the Committee resolved that Mr Augustine Eguavoen, named the interim Head Coach, will lead the Super Eagles to the AFCON 2021 in Cameroon with Mr Peseiro only playing the role of Observer. It was unanimously agreed that the AFCON is a good avenue for Mr Peseiro to launch a working relationship with Mr Eguavoen, who will revert to his role as Technical Director (hence Mr Peseiro’s immediate boss) after the AFCON.”