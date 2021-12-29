“Uche Nwosu is a liar for saying, Police shooting inside Church”

Witnesses have said Uche Nwosu’s Narratives of what he went though In the hands of the Police during his arrest us an over exaggeration.

. . “While the Service was still going on, some heavily armed security men invaded the Church from different doors, while some went straight to the alter, others were walking from one line of pew to the other.

“WHEN THEY SPOTTED ME, THEY OPENED FIRE AND STARTED SHOOTING INSIDE THE CHURCH, some of them walked up to me and said I should get up and follow them or they will blow off my head. I demanded to know who they were and where they are taking me, they started dragging me, ALL THIS WHILE THEY WERE STILL SHOOTING AND EVERYONE IN THE CHURCH WAS SCAMPERING FOR SAFETY.

“IT WAS LIKE A WAR, THEY KEPT SHOOTING INSIDE THE CHURCH AND EVERYBODY WAS RUNNING IN DIFFERENT DIRECTIONS. it was just an act of God that stray bullet didn’t hit any of the the clergymen BECAUSE THEY WERE FIRING STRAIGHT AT THE ALTER WHERE MOST OF THEM WERE SEATED.”

Ugwumba Uche Nwosu

To prove him a liar, a commenter said

“I think some people who gave the award of fallen angel of the year to DJ Switch were too hasty. They never knew that another miracle was in the offing before the end of the year….a bigger miracle maybe, where police continued aiming and shooting at the altar where people clergies were, yet, no one was hit. ♦No bullet holes on walls♦! We serve a living God indeed.

The miraculous shooting incident of the year should go to St Peters Anglican rapid firing, and the narrator of the year should be Uche Nwosu.

Is there any bigger miracle in 2021 than the miracle that many policemen shot inside an enclosed building filled with mammoth worshippers, yet, no one was hit?

Not even when they shot directly at the altar where clergies were…..

God is indeed wonderful. This one pass Lekki miracle!”

@ Mr Charles Kaye Okoye