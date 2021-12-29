Find the latest bookmaker offers available across all uk gambling sites www.bets.zone Read the reviews and compare sites to quickly discover the perfect account for you.
Who is Jose Paseiro, the newly appointed Super Eagle Coach ?

December 29, 2021

The 61-year-old first assignment with the Super Eagles will be the World Cup playoff in March, 2022.

The Portuguese tactician was recommended to the NFF by former Chelsea and Real Madrid manager Jose Mourinho. Peseiro has previously coached Braga, Sporting CP, Porto, Venezuela National team and Others. He has also worked at Real Madrid as an assistant coach between 2003-2004.

Recall, the Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, parted ways with German coach Gernot Rohr after World Cup Qualifiers Group Stage, before appointing another European tactician Jose Paseiro.

