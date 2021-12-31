4 Pastors kidnapped during vigil, 3 escaped.. N15m ransoms demanded

This is to inform all members of Oluwatedo CDA and the public that a KIDNAPPING incident occurred early this morning around 2:00am at Noah Ministries in Oluwatedo CDA, Oke-Ata.

Olatunde Tijani

General Secretary, Oluwatedo CDA, confirmed the story

Six armed Fulani men invaded the church vigil and took away four members including Pastor Sijibomi, the founder of the church but three out of them escaped from the kidnappers leaving only the Pastor in their custody.

In view of the above, we want all and sundry to please inform the Chairman or any executive member of our community about any information concerning the whereabout of kidnapped Pastor and very importantly also to be security conscious and even challenge any strange person(s) within the community.

The kidnappers have later contacted the family of the kidnapped pastor and requested for a ransom of N15million in order to release him.

We want to thank all those who responded to the distress call and came out particularly members of Royal Garden Estate.