Nigerian Nurse Sentenced For Sexually Abusing Patients In US

A former nurse’s aide who recently pleaded guilty to sexually abusing patients was sentenced Tuesday to the maximum time in prison: three years.

Godbless Uwadiegwu, 59, also will be required to register as a Tier I sex offender for at least 15 years.

He pleaded guilty in November to two felony counts of gross sexual imposition.

Uwadiegwu was accused of having sexual contact with two patients in two different facilities: Traditions of Deerfield and Otterbein SeniorLife in Maineville.

Uwadiegwu was previously indicted on 3 rape charges and 3 charges of gross sexual imposition.

A Butler County grand jury indicted him in November on five charges including rape, two counts of gross sexual imposition, sexual battery and unlawful restraint, court records there show.

Hamilton police records allege he was a state-tested nursing assistant when he had sexual contact in a private home in 2018 with a disabled victim who could not resist or give consent due to her condition.

That victim stated that she was friends with Uwadiegwu and said that he was pushing to become her home health provider when he sexually assaulted her.